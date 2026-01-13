Three Wolves on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - NHL Central Scouting have released their Mid-Term Rankings towards the 2026 NHL Draft, with three Sudbury Wolves players featuring as ranked prospects.

With the rankings being released before reflecting forward Adam Nemec's debut in Sudbury, he ranks as the Wolves' highest skater, being the 29th ranked International forward. The native of Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia has showed exactly why he's highly thought of in his debut week on North American ice, recording points in all three games so far with the Wolves. With a goal and three assists in his three games to date, Nemec will look to follow in his brother Šimon's footsteps in hearing his name called in Buffalo.

Recently acquired forward Jean-Cristoph Lemieux is ranked as the 184th North American skater. A skilled attacker who recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 33 games with the Spitfires to start the season, Lemieux has made a grand entrance to Wolves Nation. Owning points in all three of his appearances with the Wolves this season, Lemieux has three goals and two assists in his three games as a Wolf, including a two-goal performance against the Ottawa 67's on Sunday, January 11th.

Sudbury Wolves alternate captain and representative at the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, Rowan Henderson ranks in at 191st among North American skaters. A two-way forward known for his work ethic and relentless game, he's recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 40 games this season with the Wolves. He will look to display his game to all eyes watching in Peterborough this Wednesday night at 7:00pm for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.

