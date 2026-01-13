OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 7: Jr. Canadiens, Upper Canada Climb Latest List

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the seventh edition of the OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens and Upper Canada College both making gains. The Woodbridge Wolfpack are also up a spot, continuing a lengthy winning streak this past weekend. The GTHL's Mississauga Senators are back in the Top-10 and the OMHA's Barrie Colts are in the mix for the first time this season, sitting atop the OMHA East standings with a record of 22-3-0-2.

The weekly rankings, determined by a panel of scouts from OHL member teams, highlight the top teams competing for an opportunity to play in the 2026 OHL Cup hosted by the GTHL, which will showcase 25 teams featuring talent eligible for the OHL Priority Selection that will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on June 12-13, 2026.

OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings (Week 7)

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK WEEKS RANKED

1 Little Caesars (USA AAA) 1 7

2 HoneyBaked (USA AAA) 2 6

3 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) 5 7

4 Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep) 7 7

5 London Jr. Knights (ALLIANCE) 3 7

6 Hill Academy (Ontario Prep) 6 7

7 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL) 4 4

8 Woodbridge Wolfpack (USA AAA) 9 5

9 Mississauga Senators (GTHL) - 4

10 Barrie Colts (OMHA) - 1

Honourable Mentions: Vaughan Kings (GTHL), Ajax-Pickering Raiders (OMHA), Credit River Capitals (OMHA), Quinte Red Devils (OMHA), Markham Majors (GTHL)

The 2026 OHL Cup will kick off with four wild card play-in matchups on Monday, March 30, 2026. All games will be held at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto before the Championship Final moves to the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The OHL Cup has established itself as a premier development tournament, serving as a critical showcase for the next generation of hockey talent. More than 200 OHL Cup graduates have advanced to play in the OHL en route to the National Hockey League (NHL), including more than 110 players currently on NHL rosters.

