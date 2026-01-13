Alex Kostov and Dryden Allen Included on NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Draft Rankings

FLINT - NHL Central Scouting released its Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft on Monday and two Firebirds appeared on the list. Alex Kostov was ranked 117th and Dryden Allen was ranked 189th.

Kostov makes his debut on NHL Central Scouting's rankings during what is his final season of draft eligibility. The 2006-born forward has 20 goals and 28 assists in 37 games for the Firebirds and enjoyed an 18-game point streak, tied for the longest in the OHL this season. Kostov's 48 points are the 10th-most in the OHL and he will participate in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game in Peterborough on Wednesday. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Kostov is committed to play NCAA hockey at Quinnipiac University in the 2026-27 season.

Allen was given a W rating, indicating a 6th-7th round pick, in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List in October. The defenseman has three goals and 15 assists and has appeared in all 42 of Flint's games during his first season with the Firebirds. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native has a verbal commitment to play NCAA hockey at Michigan State University.

The Firebirds will hit the road on Thursday for the first of four-consecutive road games. Flint will take on the Barrie Colts and puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm at Sadlon Arena in Barrie







