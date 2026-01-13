Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Zach Jovanovski
Published on January 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
For the second this season, your ManchuWOK Player of the Week is Zach Jovanovski.
Zach's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes Kung Pao Chicken, Orange Chicken, and White Rice.
Through 2 games last week, Zach had a record of 1-0-0-1, 1.44 GAA, .963 SV%, 78 SV. This also earned him OHL honours as the Goaltender of the Week.
About Manchu Wok
Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!
