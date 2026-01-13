Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Zach Jovanovski

Published on January 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







For the second this season, your ManchuWOK Player of the Week is Zach Jovanovski.

Zach's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes Kung Pao Chicken, Orange Chicken, and White Rice.

Through 2 games last week, Zach had a record of 1-0-0-1, 1.44 GAA, .963 SV%, 78 SV. This also earned him OHL honours as the Goaltender of the Week.

About Manchu Wok

Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.