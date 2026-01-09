Generals Drop Tight One to Petes on the Road

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals began their back-to-back on the road with a tight game against the Peterborough Petes but were on the other side of a 3-1 final.

The Gens once again shook up their lineup tonight and it was not just with the returns of Onni Kalto from the U20 World Juniors and Aiden O'Donnell after missing four games.

Matthew Wang, who was acquired yesterday from the Flint Firebirds for a future fifth round pick, made his Generals debut tonight, playing on the top line with Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski.

After Haoxi Wang was delt to the Niagara IceDogs earlier today, defender Artem Frolov - who the Gens acquired in the deal along with three draft selections - also skated in his first game with Oshawa, playing on the third defensive pair with Anthony Timmerman.

The Gens would get off to a fast start, putting up the game's first four shots and Porter Byrd-Leitner gave them the lead on a wicked shot from the slot that beat Easton Rye glove side.

Peterborough picked it up since the goal with ten of the game's next 16 shots to end the period, but Matthew Humphries stood tall to keep his team in front after one.

Both teams traded chances to start the second until Brennan Faulkner tied it for the Petes off an offensive zone draw, crashing the crease and just pushing it behind Humphries and across the goal line.

After the tying goal, the Petes began taking over the shot totals in the second period and got another goal in the final minute as Adam Novotný tapped in Matthew Soto's centring feed backdoor on a delayed penalty.

Oshawa would head to the second intermission down by one after being outshot 17-10 in the middle frame and 27-20 after 40 minutes overall. They had their looks to get it tied in the third period, but goaltender Rye fended off all ten shots thrown toward him.

Eventually, Peterborough put it out of reach with 1:08 left on an empty netter from Aiden Young. Matthew Humphries stopped 41 of 43 shots faced, but his first OHL win will have to wait another day despite his tremendous efforts since joining the Gens.

Oshawa did not get any power play opportunities, but also failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities since the first period. Their Penalty killing did go 3/3 on the night to limit Peterborough's attack when they were starting to turn the tide.

The Generals close out their road back-to-back tomorrow night in Kitchener against the Rangers before returning home on Sunday to host the Barrie Colts. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Porter Byrd-Leitner (3) from Vadim Smirnov at 2:04

2nd Period Scoring:

PBO 1st Goal: Brennan Faulkner (15) from Garrett Frazer at 6:57

PBO 2nd Goal: Adam Novotný (20) from Matthew Soto and Adam Levac at 19:15

3rd Period Scoring:

PBO 3rd Goal (EN): Aiden Young (12) from Matthew Soto and Carson Cameron at 18:52

OSH Power Play: 0/0

PBO Power Play: 0/3

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 41 saves on 43 shots

Easton Rye (PBO): 29 saves on 30 shots







