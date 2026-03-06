Generals Rally in Third to Defeat Battalion

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals defeated the North Bay Battalion 4-3 in comeback fashion to force a split in the four-game season series between the two.

Brooks Rogowski made his return tonight after missing nine games with an injury. He would take to the ice on the second line with Porter Byrd-Leitner and Harrison Franssen.

This game started fast and furious with both sides exchanging goals in the first five minutes. Ben Cormier struck first for the Gens 93 seconds in - tipping home Anthony Figliomeni's shot to the net - but the Battalion would respond 1:51 later with Lirim Amidovski tying the game.

The high event first continued with two more goals both ways. Anaheim Ducks' prospect Ethan Procyszyn put North Bay in front with his eleventh goal in as many games, but the Generals got a late power play and tied it back up with Harrison Franssen putting away Owen Griffin's feed.

After both teams combined for four in the first 20 minutes, the second began with the Battalion retaking the lead off Procyszyn's second of the game and 30th of the season on the power play.

North Bay started to turn on the pressure with their second lead, but Jaden Cholette stood tall in goal - stopping 12 of 13 Battalion shots to keep it a one-goal game after two.

Heading to the third down by one, the Generals got some offense going and got some momentum on their side. Oshawa was short-handed early, but Rogowski would tie the game after rushing up the ice with Onni Kalto and getting a stick on his shot to the net.

Less than two minutes later, the Gens would go in front thanks to Luke Posthumus staying hot. After an extended shift in the North Bay end, Posthumus grabbed Cormier's blocked shot, quickly went backhand to forehand and put it into a gaping cage past Cole Vreugdenhil.

After their two quick goals - including Posthumus' 20th of the season - the Gens bared down, came up with some big penalty kills in the third and shut the door against a determined Battalion team to pick up their fourth win in six games.

Ben Cormier and Luke Posthumus led the way in scoring with a goal and an assist each while Brooks Rogowski made a statement in his return to the lineup with the short-handed game-tying goal in the third. Jaden Cholette also came up with 33 total saves en route to victory.

North Bay is still within striking distance of the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with now seven games left in their season, but did not gain any ground on the Peterborough Petes for that position tonight.

Oshawa's road trip continues when they head to Sudbury to face the Wolves tomorrow before venturing back east to Kingston for a matchup with the Frontenacs Sunday afternoon.

The Generals' next time on home ice will be Wednesday, March 11th when they take on the Sudbury Wolves at 7:05 pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Ben Cormier (3) from Anthony Figliomeni at 1:33

NB 1st Goal: Lirim Amidovski (22) from Ryder Cali and Sebastien Gervais at 3:24

NB 2nd Goal: Ethan Procyszyn (29) from Sebastien Gervais and Lirim Amidovski at 11:50

OSH 2nd Goal (PP): Harrison Franssen (22) from Owen Griffin and Luke Posthumus at 19:14

2nd Period Scoring:

NB 3rd Goal (PP): Ethan Procyszyn (30) from Ryder Cali and Nick Wellenreiter at 6:50

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal (SH): Brooks Rogowski (11) from Onni Kalto at 6:44

OSH 4th Goal: Luke Posthumus (20) from Ben Cormier and Leo Laschon at 8:20

OSH Power Play: 1/3

NB Power Play: 1/5

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 33 saves on 36 shots

Cole Vreugdenhil (NB): 24 saves on 28 shots







