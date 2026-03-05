Attack Prepare for Key Matchups with Key Playoff Implications

March 5, 2026

The Owen Sound Attack are set for battles with two Western Conference foes in the Guelph Storm, Friday night in the Royal City and the Sarnia Sting, Saturday night back at the Bayshore. These games carry big playoff implications with the Attack just three points back of the Storm for 6th in the Western Conference and close to clinching a playoff spot for the 15th straight season. The Attack come into this weekend on a two game winning streak after beating Erie 5-4 in a shootout and then a more dominant 5-1 game last weekend. After taking both games in Erie, the Attack now have gotten at least a point in five straight games, winning their last three of four and will look to continue on that path as the standings tighten up.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This weekend we will see the sixth of eight meetings between the Attack and Storm with the Attack currently holding the slim 3-2 series lead after winning their last head to head 4-3 back on January 31st. With both of these teams having played the same amount of games the Attack find themselves three points back of the Storm as the season winds down. This will be the fourth and final time the Attack will meet the Sting this season with the attack holding the slight 2-1 series lead, the last game between these two was back on the second of January when the Attack won in Sarnia 5-3. The Attack currently sit 10 points ahead of the Sting and will look to widen the gap this weekend.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (23-29-3-5)

The Attack currently sit 23-29-3-5 and are 3-4-1-2 in their last 10 games. The Attack come into this weekend looking to climb as much as they can in the standing after getting points in their last five games, to do so they will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 8th for goals for, two goals behind Barrie for 7th and will turn to their top performers, Pierce Mbuyi (29-34-63), Tristan Delisle (28-26-54), Harry Nansi (13-39-52), Cole Zurawski (23-21-44) and Lenny Greenberg (11-31-42) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (8 W, 3.94 GAA and 0.898 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (5 W, 4.29 GAA, 0.874 SAV%, and 1 SO) to shut the door this week. The Attack look to continued success with their fifth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 24.7% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (NJD) and Harry Nansi (TOR) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE STORM (26-29-2-3)

Coming in to this weekend the Storm sit three points ahead of the Attack for 3rd in the Midwest Division and 6th in the Western Conference. In their last 10 games the Storm are 4-5-0-1 and are currently on a four game losing skid which puts them at 26-29-2-3 on the season. The Storm will be looking to Tyler Hopkins (24-25-49), Ethan Miedema (21-22-43), and Wil McFadden (10-29-39) to carry the offense, while the goaltending tandem of Zachary Jovanovski (23 W, 3.35 GAA, .893 SV%) and Colin Ellsworth (3 W, 4.53 GAA, .855 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED STORM:

The Storm have 4 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, that being Ethan Miedema (BUF) and the other 3 all taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Quinn Beauchesne (PIT), Tyler Hopkins (TOR), and Grant Spada (TB).

SCOUTING THE STING (18-35-7-1)

Coming in to this game the Sting are 18-35-7-1 and sit in ninth in the Western Conference. The Sting are 3-5-2-0 in their last 10 games and come into this game losing their last four. The Sting will be looking to Easton Walos (22-22-44), Ben Pickle (22-15-37) and Beckham Edwards (18-18-36) to provide an offensive spark, while goaltenders, Nick Surzycia (16 W, 3.70 GAA, .885 SAV%), and Evan Maillet (6 W, 4.41 GAA, .872 SAV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED STING:

The Sting have no current player drafted to the NHL.

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

