Generals Begin Week-Long Road Trip in North Bay

Published on March 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals begin a three-game road trip when they venture out to North Bay to face the Battalion for a fourth and final time on the year.

The Generals come into this one winners of three of their last five with their latest coming Sunday against the Guelph Storm in a 4-1 decision. Oshawa scored four unanswered en route to victory.

Harrison Franssen got the scoring started with a sweet penalty shot goal, Luke Posthumus got the game-winner late in the second and Onni Kalto put it away with two third period goals. Kalto now has four goals in his last two after also netting two against Brantford last Friday.

On the first night of a back-to-back, the Gens will look to carry their same tight and physical play from last game into North Bay against a Battalion team that has already punched their ticket to the playoffs thanks to a solid two-way group.

North Bay comes in hot with four straight wins and eight in their last ten. As the Battalion continue to fight for positioning in the Eastern Conference, they enter tonight just one point back of the Peterborough Petes for the fourth seed.

This is Oshawa's first trip to Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens since their season opener on September 18, where the Battalion took a 4-2 victory to open the campaign.

Despite Vadim Smirnov and Sam Roberts tallying their first OHL goals that night, a slow Oshawa start to the game would be the difference as the Battalion held on with Ryder Carey's second period power play-marker standing up as the game-winner.

The Generals not only look to play spoiler but hope to force a split in the season series against North Bay after shutting them out on home ice back in November before the Battalion took a 5-2 decision in mid-January from Oshawa.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







