Generals Head to Kitchener for Second of Back-To-Back

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - After last night's 3-1 loss to the Peterborough Petes, the Oshawa Generals close out their brief road stint in Kitchener as they face the Rangers for a second and final time this season.

Kitchener had their way with the Generals the last time these two met at the TCC in late-November, controlling most of the game despite a third period push from Oshawa.

The Gens put up 35 shots on Jason Schaubel and despite an attempt to overcome a 3-0 deficit with goals from Lucas Moore and Aiden O'Donnell in that game, the Rangers scored the next three to put it out of reach.

With the trade deadline ending today, Oshawa already sent Haoxi Wang to the Niagara IceDogs but acquired another defenseman in Artem Frolov and three picks in return. They also brought aboard overage winger Matthew Wang from the Flint Firebirds for a fifth rounder a day prior.

Not only do the Generals go head-to-head with a top-three Western Conference team in Kitchener, but they also face a much different Ranger team from last time after they made big splashes of their own at today's deadline.

It started with trading for Dylan Edwards from Erie and Gabriel Chiarot from Brampton in late-December, but the Rangers did not stop there - acquiring Sam O'Reilly and Jared Woolley from their rivals in London a couple of days ago.

All new faces for both teams are good to go tonight with Wang and Frolov making their Oshawa debuts last night. The Gens are in tough against the new-look Rangers but have taken their last three visits to Kitchener.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm from Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







