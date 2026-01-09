Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Flint, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (14-18-3-4) visit the Flint Firebirds (27-9-2-2) on January 9th, 2025, at the Dort Financial Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit played last night against the Kingston Frontenacs at the Dow Event Center. Gensen Geldart netted his third of the season, with Carson Harmer and Jacob Cloutier picking up the assists. Stepan Shurygin made 35 saves as the Spirit fell 6-1 at home.

The Flint Firebirds last played Wednesday night, hosting the Sarnia Sting at the Dort Financial Center. Jacob Battaglia picked up the game-winner in his debut with the Firebirds, and Jimmy Lombardi had a goal and an assist in the 7-4 win.

This Season:

The Spirit and the Firebirds have faced off five times this season, with the Firebirds winning all five so far. Last game, Flint secured the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup with their 5-4 win at home on November 26th. Nathan Aspinall led the way with four points (2G-2A) as the Firebirds picked up their second win on home ice against Saginaw this year.

Players to Watch:

Carson Harmer has started 2026 strong, picking up four assists in three games to start the new year. Before the turn of the calendar, Harmer had seven points (3G-4A) in nine games in December, and a goal and an assist against the Firebirds so far this season.

Spirit forward Dima Zhilkin is expected to return to the lineup tonight after serving a one-game suspension. Zhilkin has 34 points (19G-15A) in 30 games this season with the Spirit, including nine points (5G-4A) against the Firebirds this season. He's the highest scoring player head-to-head on either side of the season series.

Adding to the offense against the Firebirds is Egor Barabanov, who has five points (2G-3A) in five games against Flint this season. Barabanov has five points (1G-4A) in three games to start the new year, with a goal and an assist in the 4-3 win over Brampton on the fourth. With 49 points (17G-32A) in 39 games, Barabanov can be Saginaw's first player to hit 50 points this season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Nathan Aspinall has been an offensive powerhouse for the Flint Firebirds this season, having 55 points (23G-32A) in 37 games this season, setting a new career high in points and leading the OHL. The New York Rangers prospect picked up three assists in recent 7-4 win against the Sarnia Sting, and has eight points (3G-5A) in four games against the Spirit this season.

After being traded to the Firebirds from the Niagara IceDogs, Kevin He has been a point-per-game player for Flint, with five points (2G-3A) in four games since joining the club on December 28th. He had 31 points (14G-17A) with Niagara before being traded, with one point being an assist against the Spirit on September 26th.

The Firebirds also acquired via trade forward Jacob Battaglia, who picked up his first goal with the club in his first game against the Sting. The former Kingston Frontenacs captain had up 27 points (14G-13A) in 36 games before being traded on January 5th.

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

Jimmy Lombardi (LA), Kevin He (WPG), Jacob Battaglia (CGY), Nathan Aspinall (NYR), Darels Uljanskis (ANA), Rylan Fellinger (TOR)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.