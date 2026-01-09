Petes Acquire Winnipeg Jets Prospect Kieron Walton in Trade with Sudbury

Peterborough Petes defenceman Genc Ula

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired Winnipeg Jets prospect Kieron Walton and Flint's seventh round pick in 2026 from the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for defenceman Genc Ula, a second round pick in 2029, Brampton's third round pick in 2026, Brantford's third round pick in 2027, Oshawa's third round pick in 2029, and a fifth round pick in 2027.

Walton, a forward from Toronto, ON, was originally selected by the Wolves in the second round, 28th overall, in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. In 210 career games with the Wolves, the 6'6" forward has scored 88 goals and added 112 assists for 200 points. In the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Walton was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the sixth round, 187th overall. In 2024-25, he finished ninth in league scoring with 38 goals and 92 points, leading to him signing an ELC with the Jets in April of 2025. This season, Walton sits second in the OHL in points with 52 in just 33 games.

"We are very excited to welcome Kieron Walton to the Peterborough Petes," noted Oke. "He is an elite offensive talent who has consistently produced at a high-level. His ability to capitalize on and create scoring chances will be a big asset for our team. Kieron is a player who can make an impact right away, and we believe his competitiveness and experience will complement our group well moving forward."

Going to Sudbury in the trade along with the five picks is 2008-born defenceman Genc Ula.

Ula, from Chappaqua, NY, was selected by the Petes in the fifth round, 99th overall, of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Through parts of two seasons, the defenceman has played in 94 games, scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists for 17 points.

"I'd like to thank Genc for his time and contributions as a member of the Peterborough Petes," continued Oke. "Genc brought a strong work ethic and professionalism to our organization, and we appreciate the commitment he showed during his time in Peterborough. We wish him nothing but the best as he continues his career in Sudbury."

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, January 10 when they host the Guelph Storm. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

