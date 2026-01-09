Zhilkin Makes his NHL Debut with the Winnipeg Jets

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Former Stormer Danny Zhilkin made his NHL Debut with the Winnipeg Jets.

In his debut, Zhilkin played 6:55 minutes and registered four shots in the Jets' 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 14th overall pick in the 2019 OHL Draft, Bowman amassed 96 points through 151 games in 3 seasons with the Storm. In his final OHL season, Danny was traded to the Kitchener Rangers where he added another 30 points to his career total.

He was selected in the third round, 77th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. On December 30, 2022 Zhilkin signed an entry-level contract with the club. He has spent three seasons with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, where he has appeared in 127 games, tallying 24 points.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.