Ottawa 67's Acquire OHL 2026 Draft Pick in Exchange for Abe Barnett OHL Playing Rights

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's have completed a trade with the Brantford Bulldogs, acquiring a third-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority selection in exchange for Abe Barnett's OHL playing rights.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

3rd round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection (LDN)

To Brantford:

OHL Playing Rights to Abe Barnett (D)







