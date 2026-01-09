Ottawa 67's Acquire OHL 2026 Draft Pick in Exchange for Abe Barnett OHL Playing Rights
Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's have completed a trade with the Brantford Bulldogs, acquiring a third-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority selection in exchange for Abe Barnett's OHL playing rights.
The full trade breakdown is as follows:
TRADE DETAILS
To Ottawa:
3rd round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection (LDN)
To Brantford:
OHL Playing Rights to Abe Barnett (D)
Check out the Ottawa 67's Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Wolves Acquire Genc Ula and Draft Selections from Peterborough - Sudbury Wolves
- Petes Acquire Winnipeg Jets Prospect Kieron Walton in Trade with Sudbury - Peterborough Petes
- Bulldogs Acquire USNTDP Defenseman Abe Barnett - Brantford Bulldogs
- Ottawa 67's Acquire OHL 2026 Draft Pick in Exchange for Abe Barnett OHL Playing Rights - Ottawa 67's
- Zhilkin Makes his NHL Debut with the Winnipeg Jets - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- Attack Prepare for Post-Trade Deadline Battle with Kitchener Rangers - Owen Sound Attack
- Wolves Make Pick Swap with Frontenacs - Sudbury Wolves
- Game Day, Game 41, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Head to Kitchener for Second of Back-To-Back - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- Ottawa 67's Acquire OHL 2026 Draft Pick in Exchange for Abe Barnett OHL Playing Rights
- Ottawa 67's Acquire Draft Picks in Exchange for Nathan Amidovski
- Ottawa 67's Acquire Defenceman David Bedkowski from Owen Sound Attack
- Jack Dever Claimed by Kingston Frontenacs
- Ottawa 67's Acquire Overage Forward Nic Sima from Saginaw