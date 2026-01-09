Dima Zhilkin Named 27th Saginaw Spirit Captain

Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Friday afternoon that forward Dima Zhilkin will serve as the team's 27th captain. The 17-year-old from Windsor, Ont. is in his second season in Saginaw after being selected 19th overall at the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

"Dima has worked incredibly hard and showcased everything we want out of our players since the day he arrived in Saginaw," said Drinkill. "His resilience, pro habits, and the way he carries himself all make him a natural leader. Guys want to follow him and we're proud to name him our captain."

In the midst of a breakout second OHL season, Zhilkin sits second on the team with 19 goals. He has 34 points total (19G-15A) in 30 games. His ten multi-point games this year were highlighted by a career-best four goals in North Bay on November 16th. He scored his first OHL hat trick just weeks before in a dominant October 26th visit to Windsor that also saw him score the shootout winner. As a late 2008 birthyear (10/21/08), Zhilkin has already been identified as a top prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft.

In a rookie season shortened due to injury, Zhilkin finished seventh in rookie scoring with 16G-27A-43P in just 54 games. He finished that rookie season on a hot streak, with ten points (6G-4A) in his last 11 games. His efforts in 2024-2025 earned him a spot on the OHL's First All-Rookie Team.

Over the span of his 84-game OHL career, Zhilkin has tallied 35G-42A-77P. He added three assists in Saginaw's five-game playoff series against the Erie Otters last spring. In international play, Zhilkin also helped Team Canada to a bronze medal at this year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup with three goals in five games.

Serving as alternate captains for the Spirit alongside Zhilkin will be Josh Glavin, Egor Barabanov, and Carson Harmer.

Zhilkin will draw back into the lineup for the Spirit tonight, wearing the 'C' for the first time, as Saginaw takes on the Flint Firebirds in another installment of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series. Puck drop from the Dort Financial Center is at 7:00pm.







