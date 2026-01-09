Wolves Make Pick Swap with Frontenacs
Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves today have announced a transaction with the Kingston Frontenacs. Sudbury is acquiring Owen Sound's 2027 4th round selection from the Kingston Frontenacs, with Windsor's 2028 5th round selection headed to the Frontenacs in return.
