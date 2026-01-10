Harmer Picks up Goal, Assist in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds Friday Night

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit vs. the Flint Firebirds

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Alex Martin) Saginaw Spirit vs. the Flint Firebirds(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Alex Martin)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit visited the Flint Firebirds at the Dort Financial Center for their sixth meeting of the season. Carson Harmer had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist, and Jacob Cloutier scored his ninth of the season short-handed on a breakaway. Ultimately, the Spirit would fall 4-2 to the Firebirds, with Kevin He having a goal and an assist for Flint.

Luka Graziano opened the scoring late in the first for the Firebirds after firing in a shot from the high slot for his second goal of the season. Charlie Murata and Darels Uljanskis picked up the assists as the Firebirds led 1-0 at 17:54 into the first.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 FLNT (Total Shots: 3 - 17)

Carson Harmer responded for the Spirit after he tipped in a slap pass from Nikita Klepov on the power play. Zhilkin picked up the secondary assist after sending it across the ice to an open Klepov, as the Spirit tied it at one 6:21 into the second.

The Firebirds took back the lead on the power play with Urban Podrekar firing in a shot from the point for his sixth of the season. Kevin He picked up the primary assist, and Nathan Aspinall got the secondary to make it 2-1 for Flint at 14:21.

After 2: SAG 1 - 2 FLNT (2nd period shots: 8 - 7 Total shots: 11 - 24)

The Firebirds extended their lead 5:33 into the third, with Xavier Tessier backhanding a loose puck in the net for Flint. Dreyden Allen and James Paul picked up the assists as the Firebirds led 3-1 early in the third.

Kevin He picked up his second point of the game after he bounced a wide-angle shot from the goal line in off of goaltender Kaleb Papineau's mask. Alex Kostov picked up the assist as the Firebirds extended their lead to 4-1 at 7:37.

With 3.6 seconds left in the game, Jacob Cloutier would break free short-handed to cut the lead to two, beating Mason Vaccari on the forehand. Carson Harmer picked up the assist for his second point of the game, as the Spirit fell to the Firebirds 4-2 on the road.

Final: SAG 2 - 4 FLNT (3rd period shots 6 - 13, Total shots 17 - 37)

Powerplays: SAG 1/4 FLNT 1/6

Goaltenders: SAG: Kaleb Papineau (33 saves, 37 shots) FLNT: Mason Vaccari (15 saves, 17 shots)

The Spirit play the Windsor Spitfires Saturday, January 10th at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.

