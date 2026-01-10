Harmer Picks up Goal, Assist in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds Friday Night
Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit visited the Flint Firebirds at the Dort Financial Center for their sixth meeting of the season. Carson Harmer had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist, and Jacob Cloutier scored his ninth of the season short-handed on a breakaway. Ultimately, the Spirit would fall 4-2 to the Firebirds, with Kevin He having a goal and an assist for Flint.
Luka Graziano opened the scoring late in the first for the Firebirds after firing in a shot from the high slot for his second goal of the season. Charlie Murata and Darels Uljanskis picked up the assists as the Firebirds led 1-0 at 17:54 into the first.
After 1: SAG 0 - 1 FLNT (Total Shots: 3 - 17)
Carson Harmer responded for the Spirit after he tipped in a slap pass from Nikita Klepov on the power play. Zhilkin picked up the secondary assist after sending it across the ice to an open Klepov, as the Spirit tied it at one 6:21 into the second.
The Firebirds took back the lead on the power play with Urban Podrekar firing in a shot from the point for his sixth of the season. Kevin He picked up the primary assist, and Nathan Aspinall got the secondary to make it 2-1 for Flint at 14:21.
After 2: SAG 1 - 2 FLNT (2nd period shots: 8 - 7 Total shots: 11 - 24)
The Firebirds extended their lead 5:33 into the third, with Xavier Tessier backhanding a loose puck in the net for Flint. Dreyden Allen and James Paul picked up the assists as the Firebirds led 3-1 early in the third.
Kevin He picked up his second point of the game after he bounced a wide-angle shot from the goal line in off of goaltender Kaleb Papineau's mask. Alex Kostov picked up the assist as the Firebirds extended their lead to 4-1 at 7:37.
With 3.6 seconds left in the game, Jacob Cloutier would break free short-handed to cut the lead to two, beating Mason Vaccari on the forehand. Carson Harmer picked up the assist for his second point of the game, as the Spirit fell to the Firebirds 4-2 on the road.
Final: SAG 2 - 4 FLNT (3rd period shots 6 - 13, Total shots 17 - 37)
Powerplays: SAG 1/4 FLNT 1/6
Goaltenders: SAG: Kaleb Papineau (33 saves, 37 shots) FLNT: Mason Vaccari (15 saves, 17 shots)
The Spirit play the Windsor Spitfires Saturday, January 10th at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.
Images from this story
|
Saginaw Spirit vs. the Flint Firebirds
(Alex Martin)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Game Day - January 10 - GUE at PBO - Guelph Storm
- Rangers Double up Generals as Debutants Leave Their Mark - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Drop Another Tight Game to Rangers - Oshawa Generals
- Birds Continue Dominance over Spirit with 4-2 Win - Flint Firebirds
- Harmer Picks up Goal, Assist in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds Friday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Jiricek Takes over in Bulldogs 4-1 Win in London - Brantford Bulldogs
- Cooper Scores Third as Otters Drop Their Fourth-Straight in Sarnia - Erie Otters
- Knights Drop Friday Night Matchup Vs Bulldogs - London Knights
- Dima Zhilkin Named 27th Saginaw Spirit Captain - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day - January 9 - BAR at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Blueshirts Return to Action at the Aud against Generals - Kitchener Rangers
- Wolves Acquire Genc Ula and Draft Selections from Peterborough - Sudbury Wolves
- Petes Acquire Winnipeg Jets Prospect Kieron Walton in Trade with Sudbury - Peterborough Petes
- Bulldogs Acquire USNTDP Defenseman Abe Barnett - Brantford Bulldogs
- Ottawa 67's Acquire OHL 2026 Draft Pick in Exchange for Abe Barnett OHL Playing Rights - Ottawa 67's
- Zhilkin Makes his NHL Debut with the Winnipeg Jets - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- Attack Prepare for Post-Trade Deadline Battle with Kitchener Rangers - Owen Sound Attack
- Wolves Make Pick Swap with Frontenacs - Sudbury Wolves
- Game Day, Game 41, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Head to Kitchener for Second of Back-To-Back - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Harmer Picks up Goal, Assist in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds Friday Night
- Dima Zhilkin Named 27th Saginaw Spirit Captain
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds
- Geldart Scores for Saginaw in Home Loss to Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Kingston Frontenacs