Knights Drop Friday Night Matchup Vs Bulldogs
Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
Neither team managed to break the deadlock in the first period, however, London began applying the pressure as they led the shot column 10-7 through 20 minutes of play.
Brantford came out strong in the middle frame, as OHL leading goalscorer Marek Vanacker tallied his 29th of the season just over 3 minutes into the second.
The Bulldogs weren't done yet, with goals from Parker Holmes, Adam Jiricek and Caleb Malhotra giving Brantford a commanding 4-0 lead through 2 periods.
London had an answer in the third thanks to a powerplay goal from Jesse Nurmi, cutting the deficit to three. The knights failed to capitalize on their momentum and make a comeback, ending the game in a 4-1 victory for Brantford
The Knights are back at it tomorrow, Saturday, January 10th when they play host to the Erie Otters at 4:00pm at Canada Life Place.
