Rye Ties League Lead with 25th Win in Victory over Sudbury

Published on January 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Sudbury Wolves

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, January 29, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Sudbury Wolves for Jr Petes night in front of their 14th sell out of the season. Peterborough won the game by a score of 4-1.

Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 33/34, tying the lead league with his 25th win of the season. Braydon McCallum scored and had an assist, while Adam Levac picked up two assists. Adam Novotný, Kieron Walton, and Brennan Faulkner scored, with Grayden Strohack adding an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:09) - Adam Novotný (23), Assist - Adam Levac (21)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (5:18) - Kieron Walton (30), Assist - Braydon McCallum (22)

Peterborough Goal (11:10) SH - Brennan Faulkner (17), Assists - Adam Levac (22), Grayden Strohack (4)

Sudbury Goal (16:16) - Jean-Cristoph Lemieux (17), Assists - Hudson Martin (10), Adam Nemec (7)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (17:24) - Braydon McCallum, Unassisted

The Petes are back in action on Friday, January 30, when they travel to Ottawa to take on the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at TD Place. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

