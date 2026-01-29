Bulldogs' Ryder Boulton Suspended for Six Games

Published on January 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Brantford Bulldogs player Ryder Boulton has been suspended for six games as a result of actions in a regular season game on Friday, January 23 in Sudbury. Boulton was assessed a Game Misconduct for Abuse of Official with 1:22 remaining in the second period.

The OHL Department of Player Safety has ruled that Boulton will be assessed a six-game suspension based off the following rationale:

Any player coming from the bench to engage in an altercation, even on a legal line change, is subject to the possibility of a suspension

The player left his bench with the intention of getting involved in an on-ice altercation.

In the course of getting involved in this altercation, the player ignored, and even physically resisted, the actions of a Referee that attempted to intervene.

The player's aggressive actions, as well as those displayed toward an opponent that was being shielded by a Linesperson, are worthy of suspension.

This player is being suspended based on an accumulation of actions within this game on January 23, as well as previously identified actions during the 2025-26 season.

Ryder Boulton has already served one game of his six-game suspension, and is eligible to return to the Bulldogs lineup on Friday, February 13 when they host the Erie Otters.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.