Bulldogs' Ryder Boulton Suspended for Six Games
Published on January 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Brantford Bulldogs player Ryder Boulton has been suspended for six games as a result of actions in a regular season game on Friday, January 23 in Sudbury. Boulton was assessed a Game Misconduct for Abuse of Official with 1:22 remaining in the second period.
The OHL Department of Player Safety has ruled that Boulton will be assessed a six-game suspension based off the following rationale:
Any player coming from the bench to engage in an altercation, even on a legal line change, is subject to the possibility of a suspension
The player left his bench with the intention of getting involved in an on-ice altercation.
In the course of getting involved in this altercation, the player ignored, and even physically resisted, the actions of a Referee that attempted to intervene.
The player's aggressive actions, as well as those displayed toward an opponent that was being shielded by a Linesperson, are worthy of suspension.
This player is being suspended based on an accumulation of actions within this game on January 23, as well as previously identified actions during the 2025-26 season.
Ryder Boulton has already served one game of his six-game suspension, and is eligible to return to the Bulldogs lineup on Friday, February 13 when they host the Erie Otters.
