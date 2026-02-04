Spitfires' Defenceman Carson Woodall Commits to Boston College

Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Windsor, ON - In a groundbreaking move following the NCAA Division I Council's move to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible for NCAA DI hockey programs announced in November of 2024, Windsor Spitfires defenceman Carson Woodall joins a few former Spitfires in blazing a trail.

The 19-year-old defenceman from Belle River, ON. announced his commitment to Boston College Eagles men's hockey program via the Windsor Spitfires PR department on Wednesday morning for the 2026-2027 season. Woodall has been excellent throughout this entire OHL career. Woodall has played in 175 regular season games and has recorded 18 goals and 103 assists for 121 points. He has 8 postseason games and has 2 goals and 2 assists for 4 points. Woodall has increased his point production each season and currently has a career high 9 goals and 45 assists for 54 points. He currently leads the OHL in assists and points by a defenceman.

Woodall is excited to extend his hockey career.

"I am super excited and grateful to have this opportunity to continue my education and hockey career at Boston College." Carson Woodall said. "I am super thankful for everyone who has supported me in Windsor."

Windsor selected Woodall in the tenth round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, 202nd overall. He played for one year with the Lasalle Vipers the GOHL affiliate of the Spitfires before making the jump to the OHL.

Boston College is located in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Eagles hockey program has a storied history with 5 NCAA National Championships: 1949, 2001, 2008, 2010, 2012. NCAA Tournament appearances: 30+ times. Frozen Four appearances: 25+ times. The program produced some familiar NHL names including Johnny Gaudreau, Bill Guerin, as well as Spencer Knight, Alex Tuch and Cutter Gauthier.

Woodall and the Spitfires are in action Thursday night, for the teams' northern trip of the season, facing off against the North Bay Battalion and visiting Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie later in the week.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.