Celebrating the Women Behind the Kingston Frontenacs

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Women in sports are leaders, innovators, mentors, and difference-makers - and within the Kingston Frontenacs organization, their impact is felt every single day. From business operations to hockey operations, the women who work behind the scenes play a vital role in shaping our culture, supporting our players, and delivering the Frontenacs experience to our fans.

As part of Women in Sports Night, we are proud to recognize and celebrate the incredible women who help drive our organization forward.

Business Operations

Brenda Mavety - Manager of Administration, Retail & Ticketing

Brenda is a cornerstone of the Frontenacs' business operations. Her leadership, organizational expertise, and deep connection to the franchise ensure that day-to-day operations run smoothly while fans receive the best possible experience, both in the office and on game nights.

Tracy Patrick - Director of Corporate Partnerships

Tracy plays a key role in building and maintaining relationships with our corporate partners. Her passion, professionalism, and creativity help strengthen community connections and support the long-term success of our organization. Tracy was also heavily involved in brining Slush Puppie on board as the official naming rights partner of our venue.

Rebecca Ganyu - Coordinator of Business Operations

Rebecca's versatility and attention to detail are invaluable to the Frontenacs. She supports multiple areas of the business with professionalism and efficiency, helping ensure that operations behind the scenes are seamless. Plus, she makes the best cheesecake in the entire OHL, maybe even the CHL.

Maddy Hicks - Coordinator of In-Game Activities

Maddy brings energy and creativity to every home game. Her work helps create a fun, engaging atmosphere for fans of all ages, making Frontenacs games memorable experiences inside Slush Puppie Place.

Katie McEvoy - Coordinator of Merchandise

You can often find Katie in The Fronts Shop with a strong eye for detail and fan engagement. Her efforts help ensure that Frontenacs fans can proudly represent the black and gold, both on game nights and beyond.

Trinnie Ngo - Social Media Intern

Trinnie plays a crucial role in telling the Frontenacs story in real time. Her game-day social media coverage during Frontenacs' home games connects fans to the action, captures key moments, and helps extend the Frontenacs brand far beyond the rink.

Hockey Operations

Leah Toffelmire - Head Athletic Therapist

Leah is an essential part of the Frontenacs' hockey operations staff. Her dedication to player health, injury prevention, and recovery allows our athletes to perform at their best while feeling supported and cared for. Leah is among the very best in the business.

Sydney Merriam - Strength & Conditioning

Sydney works closely with players to help them develop physically and maintain peak performance throughout the season. Her knowledge, preparation, and commitment play a critical role in player development and long-term success.

Dr. Jennifer Hacking - Head Team Doctor

Dr. Hacking provides expert medical care and leadership to ensure the well-being of our players. Her professionalism and dedication give both players and staff confidence that health and safety are always the top priority.

Kristi Lesarge - Academic Advisor

Kristi supports our high school aged players off the ice by guiding them through their academic responsibilities. Her work ensures that our student-athletes are set up for success not only in hockey, but in the classroom and beyond.

Lauren Fulop - Nutritional Consultant

Lauren helps players fuel their performance through education and individualized nutritional support. Her contributions play a key role in player health, recovery, and overall development.

The Kingston Frontenacs are incredibly proud to celebrate these women and the impact they make every single day in our organization. Their leadership, expertise, and passion help shape our organization and inspire the next generation of women in sports.

Tonight, we celebrate Women in Sports NIght at Slush Puppie Place as Darcie Lappan of the PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes returns home to Kingston as the guest of honour for the evening's festivities. Limited tickets are still available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.