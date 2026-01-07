Petes Acquire Brett Hammond, Garrett Frazer in Deal with Otters

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired 2006-born forward Brett Hammond and 2006-born defenceman Garrett Frazer from the Erie Otters in exchange for defenceman Blake Gowan, North Bay's second round pick in 2028, Brantford's third round pick in 2028, and Ottawa's fifth round pick in 2027.

Hammond, a native of Ottawa, ON, was originally selected by the Otters with the first overall pick in the 2023 U18 Priority Selection. The 6'3" forward has played in 149 games for the Otters over parts of three seasons, scoring 17 goals and adding 14 assists for 31 points. This season, Hammond has scored 10 goals in 27 games, while wearing an "A" for the Otters.

"Brett is a big forward who plays a gritty, two-way game," said Oke. "He brings a physical presence, skates well, and will be strong on the forecheck."

Frazer, from Haymarket, VA, was originally signed by the Otters as a free agent in 2025 after spending time in the BCHL, USHL, and the NAHL. The 6'0, 188 lbs defenceman has played in 71 games since being signed, scoring three goals and adding 14 assists for 17 points. Along with Hammond, Frazer also wore an "A" this season for Erie.

"Garrett is a solid right handed defenceman who is tough to play against," noted Oke. "He plays a very physical game and is someone who opposing players take note of when he's on the ice."

Heading to Erie in the trade along with three picks is 2008-born defenceman Blake Gowan.

Gowan, from Kingston, ON, has played in 75 games with the Petes in his OHL career, scoring once and adding 16 assists for 17 points.

"On behalf of the Petes, I'd like to thank Blake for his time in Peterborough," stated Oke. "We appreciate his contributions to the team and wish him the best of luck as he takes the next step in his hockey career."

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 8 when they host the rival Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

