Game Day, Game 40, Firebirds vs Sting - 7 p.m.

Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM)

LAST TIME OUT: Urban Podrekar scored in the third period to get the Firebirds on the board but Flint could not overcome a two-goal deficit and was beaten by the Brampton Steelheads, 2-1, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

A BIG ADDITION: The Firebirds made a trade on Monday as they acquired forward Jacob Battaglia from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for eight OHL Priority Selection draft picks. Battaglia was a second round pick of the Calgary Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft and has been signed to an NHL entry-level contract by the Flames. He has 14 goals and 13 assists in 36 games for Kingston this season and put up 40 goals and 50 assists over 68 games in the 2024-25 season. Battaglia will make his Firebirds debut on Wednesday.

STINGER IN THEIR SIDE: Flint and Sarnia have played four times this season and the Firebirds are 0-2-1-1 against the Sting. Sarnia enters Wednesday's game in last place in the Western Conference with 27 points and 11 wins. Four of those 11 wins have come against the Firebirds, who are tied for first place in the West. Flint has four games remaining this season against Sarnia; two at home and two on the road.

ON HOME ICE: Wednesday's game is the second of four consecutive home games for the Firebirds. Flint will play three games in the next four days, all on Dort Financial Center ice. The Firebirds are 13-5-1-0 at home this season and their 13 wins are tied for the fifth most in the OHL, despite having dropped each of their last two games at home.

BACK FROM WORLD JUNIORS: Darels Uljanskis has returned to the Firebirds after missing the last six games representing Latvia at the World Junior Championships. Uljanskis appeared in four games for Latvia, who finished seventh in the tournament.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds had back-to-back sellout crowds for the first time this season with their past two home games...the OHL's trade deadline is on Friday at noon...each of the past two Flint - Sarnia games have gone to OT or a shootout.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds are back in action on Friday night at home against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







