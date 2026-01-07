Colts Weekly Report

New Year's Eve at Sadlon Arena: Crombie Delivers

The Barrie Colts closed out 2025 in style with a win on New Year's Eve at Sadlon Arena, highlighted by a decisive game-winning goal from overage forward Calvin Crombie.

Late in the contest, Crombie found open ice and made no mistake, snapping home the eventual winner off a key feed from Brad Gardner to put Barrie back in front and ignite the home crowd.

Crombie told Thomas West of Rogers TV,

"I couldn't have asked for anything more. I love the guys here, I love the coaching staff, and I love the town of Barrie. We're right in the hunt."

Over time in Kitchener

Barrie carried that momentum on the road to Kitchener, where the Colts and Rangers required extra time to settle a tightly contested matchup.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Brad Gardner capitalized on a slick feed from Joe Salandra, scoring his 18th goal of the season to give Barrie the edge.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game moved to a shootout. Salandra extended the shootout with a confident finish, while goaltender Arvin Jaswal came up with a key stop on Cameron Arquette in the sixth round. Moments later, Carter Lowe, who had already scored earlier in the game, delivered the shootout winner to secure a 3-2 victory-his fifth goal of the season.

World Juniors: Colts Bring Home Bronze

On the international stage, Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin represented Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the team capture a bronze medal in Minnesota.

While it wasn't the finish Canada had hoped for, both Colts showcased their talent on the global stage.

Cole Beaudoin recorded three goals and four assists for seven points in seven games, including a key medal-round goal. Kashawn Aitcheson contributed one goal and three assists, providing strong two-way play and reliable minutes on Canada's blue line. Meanwhile, Colts forward Emil Hemming skated for Finland, tallying three goals and demonstrating his offensive skill and physical presence throughout the tournament.

All three players are expected to rejoin the Colts' lineup this upcoming weekend.

Zebeski & Von Richter Join the Colts

As the OHL trade deadline approached, the Barrie Colts made a splash, acquiring overage forward Mason Zebeski and defenceman Parker Von Richter from the Brampton Steelheads.

Mason Zebeski arrives in Barrie with 13 goals and 17 assists for 28 points, bringing size, leadership, and proven offensive production to the forward group. Parker Von Richter, a 2006-born defenceman, adds stability and puck-moving ability from the back end, posting four goals and 21 assists this season. Both players ranked first and second in Brampton team scoring at the time of the trade.

Forward Sam Black and a package of draft selections head to the Steelheads in return. The Barrie Colts organization thanks Sam for his contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavours with the Steelheads..

Ben Hrebik Back-to-Back Goaltender of the Month

Barrie's strong finish to 2025 was anchored in part by goaltender Ben Hrebik, who earned OHL Goaltender of the Month honours for December, marking the second consecutive month he's received the award.

Hrebik appeared in seven games during December, posting a 5-2 record with a 1.86 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage, turning aside 246 saves. He faced 40 or more shots on four occasions, winning three of those contests, including standout performances of 39 saves on Dec. 6th at Kingston, 42 saves on Dec. 13th against Niagara, and 45 saves on Dec. 28th in a 3-1 road win over North Bay.

What's Next

The Colts return to action Friday night on the road against the Guelph Storm, before a quick turnaround brings them back home Saturday to face the Brampton Steelheads at Sadlon Arena. Barrie then hits the road to take on the Oshawa Generals, continuing a busy and important stretch of the schedule.

With confidence building, added depth, and momentum on their side, the Barrie Colts continue to look every bit the part of a team ready for a strong second-half push.







