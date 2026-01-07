Knights Acquire Barch, Xu, Draft Picks in Exchange for O'Reilly, Woolley

Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights announced today that the club has agreed to two deals with the Kitchener Rangers.

The team has acquired Jacob Xu, 2026 2nd RD pick (GUE), 2026 4th RD pick (PBO), 2027 4th RD pick (BRAM), 2028 3rd RD pick (BRAM), 2028 3rd RD pick (PBO) 2028 5th RD pick, 2028 6th RD pick, 2029 2nd RD pick, 2029 5th RD pick, 2029 6th RD pick from the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for Sam O'Reilly and Jared Woolley.

In the second trade, the club acquired Kane Barch and a 2027 15th rd pick in exchange for a 2027 15th rd pick.

Barch, 16, was drafted in the first round, 22nd overall by the Rangers in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Plano, Texas native has spent the season with the U.S. National Development Team Program where he's recorded 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 32 games.

Xu, 17, has 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 31 games with the Rangers this season. The Richmond Hill, ON native was assigned a 'C' rating by NHL Central Scouting, indicating a potential fourth/fifth round selection in next summer's NHL Entry Draft. Xu was selected in the 8th round, 157th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.







