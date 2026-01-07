Owen Sound Receive Seven Picks in Trade with Soo Greyhounds
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Owen Sound - Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced Wednesday morning a transaction between the Soo Greyhounds, where the Attack will receive a third round pick in 2026 (SOO), second round pick in 2027 (OS), fourth round pick in 2027 (OSH), second round pick in 2028 (SOO), third round pick in 2028 (SOO) second round pick in 2029 (SOO) and a fourth round pick in 2029 (SOO). In return, the Greyhounds will be collecting Goaltender Carter George.
Carter played a total of 135 games for the Attack in the past four seasons having faced 4516 shots on net and 7741 minutes played.
The Owen Sound Attack would like to thank Carter for his dedication and hard work put forward to the team and want to wish him well going forward in his hockey career.
TRADE DETAILS:
Owen Sound Receives:
3rd Round Pick (SOO) in 2026
2nd Round Pick (OS) in 2027
4th Round Pick (OSH) in 2027
2nd Round Pick (SOO) in 2028
3rd Round Pick (SOO) in 2028
2nd Round Pick (SOO) in 2029
4th Round Pick (SOO) in 2029
SOO Receives:
Carter George (06)
