Firebirds Acquire Fifth Round Pick from Oshawa for Matthew Wang
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that they have traded forward Matthew Wang to the Oshawa Generals in exchange for a 2029 fifth round OHL Priority Selection draft pick.
Wang departs having totaled three goals and four assists over 10 games played this season. In three seasons with the Firebirds he had 22 goals and 24 assists over 139 games played. As a 2005 birth year, Wang was one of four overagers on the roster for the Firebirds. The OHL's deadline to reduce the amount of overage players on your roster to no more than three is at noon on Thursday. Flint now has three overagers, goaltender Mason Vaccari, defenseman Urban Podrekar and forward Chris Thibodeau.
The Firebirds will play three games on home ice this week, beginning on Wednesday against the Sarnia Sting. It's Firebirds Fight Hunger, sponsored by Dort Financial Credit Union, Kroger and Sysco. Fans who donate five nonperishable food items can receive a free ticket to the game courtesy of the game night sponsors and supporters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.
Images from this story
|
Flint Firebirds forward Matthew Wang
(Todd Boone)
