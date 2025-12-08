Hounds Acquire Blues Prospect Lukas Fischer

December 8, 2025

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this evening the acquisition of an NHL prospect as part of a deal with their West Division rivals from Sarnia.

As part of the transaction, the Greyhounds have acquired D Lukas Fischer from the Sting in exchange for Hunter Solomon along with five draft picks - 2nd Round 2026 (KGN), 4th 2027 (PBO), 4th 2028 (SOO), 6th 2028 (OSH) and 3rd 2029 (SOO).

"As we looked to solidify our blue line and with many teams in the league still figuring out where they stand, we didn't want to wait when a player like Lukas became available. We're excited to get him into our lineup and work with him to elevate his game as we enter the second half of the season," began Raftis.

He then added, "Lukas is a smart defender who competes extremely hard on the defensive side of the puck. He can create offense through efficient puck movement and his ability to jump into the rush in transition. We believe he'll be a strong fit with our group and an important addition down the stretch."

The 19-year old rearguard was in his 2nd season as Sting Captain, and 4th overall in the Ontario Hockey League.

After originally being selected in the 11th Round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Lukas has compiled 27 goals and 72 assists, good for 99 career regular season points in 192 games played.

It was in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft the Brighton, MI native was selected in the 2nd Round (56th overall) by the St. Louis Blues and he would go on to sign a three-year-entry-level contract with them this past March.

"I've heard a lot of great things about the Soo. I've also talked to some past players that spoke really highly of their time there. I'm excited to be a Greyhounds," said Lucas.

Fischer is expected to make his debut when the Hounds host the Kitchener Rangers this coming Wednesday, December 10th (7:07 PM).

The Soo Greyhounds would like to thank Hunter for his contributions to the Greyhounds and our community, while wishing him all the best in Sarnia.







