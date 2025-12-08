Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Charlie Paquette
Published on December 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week is overage winger and Storm captain, Charlie Paquette.
Charlie's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes Kung Pao Chicken, Orange Chicken, and White Rice.
Now in his fifth season with the Storm, Charlie Paquette has registered 156 points (84 goals, 72 assists) in 285 games.
This past week Charlie contributed 6 points (4 goals, 2 assists) through three games. On Friday night, Paquette registered his fourth career OHL hat trick to help lift the Storm 5-3 over the Saginaw Spirit.
About Manchu Wok
Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!
