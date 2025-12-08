Sarnia Sting Complete Trade with Sault Ste. Marie

Published on December 8, 2025

Sarnia Sting News Release







Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this afternoon that the Hockey Club has acquired defenceman Hunter Solomon and a package of draft selections including a 2nd round pick in 2026 (KGN), a 3rd round pick in 2029 (SOO), a 4th round pick in 2027 (PET), a 4th round pick in 2028 (SOO) and a 6th round pick in 2027 (OSH) from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in exchange for defenceman Lukas Fischer.

Solomon, an 18-year-old right-shot defenceman from Guelph, Ontario, stands 6'1" and 192 pounds and has been a player highly targeted by the Sting throughout discussions.

"Hunter is a player we really wanted included in this trade," said Dylan Seca, Sarnia Sting General Manager. "We see a lot of upside in his game. Leadership, character, passion, competitiveness and he checks all the boxes. We believe he's someone we will win with."

A December 2007 birthdate, Solomon is draft eligible and is currently on the NHL Central Scouting watchlist.

"He has a late birthday, and we think NHL teams will really value his competitiveness and work ethic," Seca continued. "He will complement our back end, but most importantly, he is someone we can inject into our room who can lead. We're excited to welcome Hunter and to see the impact he will have on our group."

Fischer departs after being an important member of the Sting organization. Fischer served as team captain during the 2024-25 season and again this year, representing the Sting with professionalism, competitiveness, and pride.

"Lukas has only half a season left in the league, and he has been a significant player and a leader for us," added Seca. "This move gives him the opportunity to go to a team that has a chance to win a championship. We are grateful for everything Lukas and his family have given to our program and wish him nothing but success."

Seca emphasized that the transaction supports both the immediate roster and future flexibility.

"This trade sets us up for the now with a player who is going to help us," he concluded. "The draft picks give us options to potentially add assets or to draft strong pieces in the future. We remain committed to improving our team today and building for the future."







