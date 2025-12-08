Spitfires Take 3 of 4 Points in Home-And-Home Rivalry Battle with London

The Windsor Spitfires wrapped up an intense home-and-home rivalry series with the London Knights by collecting three of a possible four points over the weekend, showcasing both resilience and firepower in two tightly contested matchups.

Friday: Spitfires Dominate in London, 4-1

Windsor kicked off the weekend in dominant fashion on Friday night at Canada Life Place with a commanding 4-1 road victory over the Knights.

After a scoreless first period, the Spitfires exploded offensively in the second. Jack Nesbitt opened the scoring on the power play at 9:49, set up by Anthony Cristoforo and Carson Woodall. Just over a minute later, Ethan Garden doubled the lead, before Caden Harvey made it 3-0 with a strong even-strength finish late in the frame.

London broke through on the power play in the third, but Windsor sealed the victory with an empty-net goal by A.J. Spellacy at 17:59. Between the pipes, Joey Costanzo was rock-solid, stopping 18 of 19 shots to earn the win. Nesbitt and Garden were named the game's top stars as Windsor secured a statement victory on enemy ice.

Saturday: Spitfires Earn Key Point in OT Loss at WFCU Centre

The rivalry shifted to Windsor on Saturday night at the WFCU Centre, where the Spitfires battled back to earn a crucial point in a 3-2 overtime loss.

London struck twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead, but Windsor responded with urgency in the second. Conor Walton got the Spitfires on the board at 14:30, off a play started by John McLaughlin with the faceoff win to cut the deficit in half.

In the third, Jack Nesbitt scored tying the game 2-2 at 12:34 with assists from Liam Greentree and Anthony Cristoforo, sending the rivalry showdown to overtime. London would eventually end it at 1:42 of the extra frame, but not before Windsor locked in a valuable standings point.

Once again, Joey Costanzo delivered a standout performance, turning aside 26 of 29 shots and earning third star honors for his efforts.

Weekend Summary

Record: 1-0-1

Points Earned: 3 of 4

Goals For: 6

Goals Against: 4

Key Performers: Jack Nesbitt (2 goals), Joey Costanzo (44 saves across two games), Ethan Garden, Caden Harvey, A.J. Spellacy

The Spitfires now shift their focus onto the eastern roadtrip. They will play Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa in a span of 4 days.







