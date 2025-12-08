OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for December 1-7, 2025

Published on December 8, 2025







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Storm's Alex McLean Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

2026 NHL Draft prospect Alex McLean of the Guelph Storm is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording two goals, six assists and eight points over three games.

McLean helped the Storm defeat the Brampton Steelheads in a school day game on Wednesday, recording a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory. He added another multi-point performance on Friday, recording a career-high four points (1-3--4) to lead the Storm over the visiting Saginaw Spirit 5-3. McLean chipped in with two assists on Sunday in a 5-4 loss to the visiting Kitchener Rangers.

A 17-year-old from Perth, ON, McLean has registered 20 points (6-14--20) through 25 games in this, his second OHL season. Guelph's first round (9th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection comes off a 23-point (10-13--23) rookie campaign in 2024-25, a season that saw him win silver with Canada Red at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he recorded three points (2-1--3) in four games. McLean was included on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft released in October.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

IceDogs' Vladislav Yermolenko Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

2026 NHL Draft prospect Vladislav Yermolenko of the Niagara IceDogs is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.

Yermolenko helped the IceDogs end a nine-game losing slide with a pair of wins over the weekend, turning aside 33 shots on Friday night in Brampton as the IceDogs overcame a 2-0 deficit with four goals in the latter half of the third period, beating the Steelheads 4-2. He was back in the crease for a second star performance on Sunday afternoon, making 26 saves as the IceDogs beat the North Bay Battalion 2-1 on a Riley Patterson overtime winner.

Turning 18 next week, Yermolenko has been steady for the IceDogs in his first OHL season, going 8-5-2-1 with a 3.24 goals-against average and .905 save percentage through 18 outings. The 6-foot-1, 176Ib. goaltender from Minsk, Belarus was chosen by Niagara in the second round (87th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft out of the Team Belarus U18 program.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Bulldogs' Caleb Malhotra Named OHL Rookie of the Week

NHL Draft eligible forward Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the third time this season, recording a goal and four assists in a pair of victories.

Malhotra put forward a first star performance on Wednesday, scoring while adding an assist as the Bulldogs defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 4-2. He provided three assists on Saturday night as Brantford defeated North Bay 7-2, giving him multi-point outputs in four of his last five games.

A 17-year-old from Toronto, Malhotra leads OHL rookie scoring with 37 points (12-25--37) over 27 games with a plus/minus rating of plus-13. The 6-foot-2, 182Ib. centreman is an A-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 NHL Draft. The Bulldogs acquired Malhotra from the Kingston Frontenacs in Sept. 2024 after he was originally chosen eighth overall by the Fronts in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He is committed to Boston University (NCAA), and recently represented the Canadian Hockey League at the 2025 CHL/USA Prospects Challenge.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Rangers Prospect Ian Robinson Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Kitchener Rangers prospect Ian Robinson of the Port Colborne Sailors is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording a goal and five assists over six games last week.

Robinson pitched in with two assists on Friday as the Sailors beat the visiting Welland Jr. Canadians 5-3. He found the scoresheet again on Sunday for a season-high four points (1-3--4) as Port Colborne defeated visiting Caledon 8-3.

A 17-year-old from Newmarket, ON, Robinson leads Port Colborne with 24 points (13-11--24) over 24 games, and is tied for second among GOHL rookie goal-scorers with 13. The 6-foot-4, 206Ib. forward was selected by the Rangers in the third round (51st overall) of the 2025 OHL U18 Priority Selection from the York-Simcoe Express U18 AAA program. He produced 19 points (13-6--19) over 28 games in 2024-25.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)







