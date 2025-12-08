Aitcheson & Beaudoin Invited to Canada's National Junior Team Camp

The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that forward Cole Beaudoin and defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson have been selected to attend Canada's National Junior Team Training camp, the next step in the lead-up to the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Kashawn Aitcheson - Defencemen

Kashawn Aitcheson, a 6'1", 203-pound defenceman from Toronto, had a breakout 2024-25 season. He recorded 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points in 64 games, setting a new Barrie Colts franchise record for most goals in a single season by a defenceman.

In the first half of the 2025-26 season, Aitcheson continued to build on his historic pace, surpassing former Colts defencemen Aaron Ekblad (40 goals) and Brandt Clarke (41 goals) on the all-time franchise goal leaderboard for blue-liners, reaching 41 career goals to claim the top spot with 42 goals total.

His offensive production ranked him among the top-scoring defencemen in the Ontario Hockey League this season, highlighting his two-way ability and consistency on the ice.

This milestone reinforces Aitcheson's status as a cornerstone of Barrie's blue line and illustrates the club's commitment to developing high-end talent.

Cole Beaudoin - Centre

Cole Beaudoin, selected 10th overall by the Barrie Colts in the 2022 OHL Draft, has emerged as a key contributor in the team's lineup.

His selection to the National Junior Team camp reflects his consistent work ethic, strong two-way play, and continued development as a high-level forward. Speaking with CTV News Barrie this morning, Beaudoin shared his excitement about the opportunity:

"It's super exciting ... being able to do it last year was an honour, and then to be able to be selected again this year, it's super exciting ... I want to get back there and win a gold medal."

Beaudoin's dedication to the game and his growth within the Colts organization have positioned him to compete at the national level.

National Camp Invitation - A Significant Milestone

The Barrie Colts proudly congratulate Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin on this outstanding accomplishment. Their selection reflects their individual talent and dedication, as well as the standard of development, coaching, and competitive excellence fostered within the Colts program.

We are proud to have both players representing Barrie on the national stage, and we wish them every success as they compete for a spot on Canada's National Junior Team. Colts Country will be behind them every step of the way.







