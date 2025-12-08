Alex McLean Named OHL Player of the Week

Published on December 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm forward Alex McLean is the OHL Player of the Week, recording two goal and six assists for eight points through three games last week.

The 2024 9th overall pick is currently featured on Storm leader boards for points and assists with 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) through 25 games played.

McLean opened up the week with a two point performance Wednesday against Brampton, assisting on the opening goal of the game and adding a goal himself. The 5'10 forward from Perth, Ont., had a four point performance on Friday night against the Spirit assisting o the opening goal, a power play goal, and the game winning goal. Alex finished the weekend with a two point performance against the Kitchener Rangers.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.