Yermolenko Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on December 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 2026 NHL Draft prospect Vladislav Yermolenko of the Niagara IceDogs is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.

Yermolenko helped the IceDogs end a nine-game losing slide with a pair of wins over the weekend, turning aside 33 shots on Friday night in Brampton as the IceDogs overcame a 2-0 deficit with four goals in the latter half of the third period, beating the Steelheads 4-2. He was back in the crease for a second star performance on Sunday afternoon, making 26 saves as the IceDogs beat the North Bay Battalion 2-1 on a Riley Patterson overtime winner.

Turning 18 next week, Yermolenko has been steady for the IceDogs in his first OHL season, going 8-5-2-1 with a 3.24 goals-against average and .905 save percentage through 18 outings. The 6-foot-1, 176Ib. goaltender from Minsk, Belarus was chosen by Niagara in the second round (87th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft out of the Team Belarus U18 program.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)







