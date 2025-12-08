Yermolenko Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on December 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 2026 NHL Draft prospect Vladislav Yermolenko of the Niagara IceDogs is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.
Yermolenko helped the IceDogs end a nine-game losing slide with a pair of wins over the weekend, turning aside 33 shots on Friday night in Brampton as the IceDogs overcame a 2-0 deficit with four goals in the latter half of the third period, beating the Steelheads 4-2. He was back in the crease for a second star performance on Sunday afternoon, making 26 saves as the IceDogs beat the North Bay Battalion 2-1 on a Riley Patterson overtime winner.
Turning 18 next week, Yermolenko has been steady for the IceDogs in his first OHL season, going 8-5-2-1 with a 3.24 goals-against average and .905 save percentage through 18 outings. The 6-foot-1, 176Ib. goaltender from Minsk, Belarus was chosen by Niagara in the second round (87th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft out of the Team Belarus U18 program.
2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)
Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)
Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)
Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)
Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)
Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)
Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)
Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)
Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)
Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)
Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
