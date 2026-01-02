Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates
Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release
The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club has announced the following roster updates ahead of this evening's matchup.
James Barr will be stepping away from the team for personal reasons. At this time, there is no established timeline for a return to play.
Defenceman, Hunter Solomon, is currently listed as day-to-day due to an injury. In response, the Sting have called up Chase Sewell from the Strathroy Rockets to join the club.
Additionally, forward Ryder Simpson has been reassigned to the Waterloo Siskins.
The Sarnia Sting will continue to monitor player health and roster needs and will provide further updates when appropriate.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026
- Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates - Sarnia Sting
- Ottawa Senators Reassign Matthew Andonovski to the Kitchener Rangers - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Open 2026 with Home Clash against the Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs up against a Nine Game Win Streak and the 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Sign Ferris State Commit Cameron Merrick - Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for December - OHL
- Game Day, Game 38, Firebirds at Knights - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Ryan Hutchison Officiates Final OHL Game in Windsor - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.