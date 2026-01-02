Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates

The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club has announced the following roster updates ahead of this evening's matchup.

James Barr will be stepping away from the team for personal reasons. At this time, there is no established timeline for a return to play.

Defenceman, Hunter Solomon, is currently listed as day-to-day due to an injury. In response, the Sting have called up Chase Sewell from the Strathroy Rockets to join the club.

Additionally, forward Ryder Simpson has been reassigned to the Waterloo Siskins.

The Sarnia Sting will continue to monitor player health and roster needs and will provide further updates when appropriate.







