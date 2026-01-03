Happy New Year Indeed as Bears Beat Bees, 5-3, Friday Night
Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Owen Sound Attack brought out a top performance Friday night as they faced off against the Sarnia Sting at the Sarnia Progressive Auto Sales Centre. Winning in a 5-3 victory, the Bears ended their seven-game losing streak, bringing in the 2026 New Year with an Owen Sound win. Facing 46 shots in between the pipes for the Attack was goaltender Matthew Koprowski making a whopping 43 saves.
Jumping straight to action, the Attack took control of the puck early in the first frame, bringing play into the Sting's territory. Midway throught the period, in 4v4 action, Attack forward Tristan Delisle would drop the puck right in centre of Sarnia's net, where Pierce Mbuyi would fire off a wrist shot into the back of the net. Sarnia's Easton Walos would be quick to regroup for the Sting bringing the score back to an even strengthen 1-1. Fanning on a shot the Attack would take advantage of a missed Sting opportunity. Jake Crawford would break out of the chaos in front of the Attack net, rushing down the length of the ice. Coming in with Caden Taylor in tow, Crawford would see to Owen Sound's second goal of the night and his ninth goal of the season.
A fire now under the Attack's feet would lead to more. Owen Sound once again regaining possession of the puck would set up for another rush in on the Sting net. Captain David Bedkowski would feed forward the puck to Tristan Delisle, short-handed scoring on the right-hand side of Sting goaltender Patrick Quinlan. With just under ten minutes remaining in the second frame, Nicholas Sykora would shoot off the puck towards Caden Taylor. Taylor in fast fashion left no time for the Sting to react, ringing home the Attack's fourth goal putting Owen Sound ahead by 3 points. The Attack continued to press into the Stings' defences late in the period, Mbuyi and Cole Zurawski in a two-on-one fashion passed a painfully smooth pass straight into the back of the net.
Two additional Sarnia goals would be made in the third period by Liam Beamish and Jacob Reese, but this would still leave the Attack ahead by two. the official end score would come to a 5-3 Attack win.
Next up, the Bears will look to host the Peterborough Petes as the two teams meet up for the first time in the 2025-26 OHL season. Tickets for tomorrow's game at the Bayshore Arena are available in-person at the Attack box office, over the phone at (519) 371-7452 or online at https://tickets.attackhockey.com/ .
