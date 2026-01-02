Frontenacs up against a Nine Game Win Streak and the 67's

Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return home tonight looking to turn the page from yesterday's loss and get back on the level footing as they host the Eastern Conference leading Ottawa 67's at Slush Puppie Place tonight.

Kingston opened the new year with a frustrating 3-1 loss yesterday afternoon in Peterborough, a game where they generated chances but were repeatedly denied by goaltender Easton Rye. Despite pushing the pace for long stretches, the Frontenacs couldn't find a way to break through consistently and will be eager for a stronger finish in front of their home crowd.

Standing in their way is a familiar and formidable opponent. The Ottawa 67's handed Kingston a 5-3 loss this past Sunday in the nation's capital, and they arrive in Kingston riding plenty of momentum. Ottawa sits atop the Eastern Conference and brings a nine-game winning streak into tonight's matchup, making them one of the hottest teams in the league.

For the Frontenacs, tonight represents both a challenge and an opportunity. A bounce-back performance against the conference leaders would not only help erase the sting of recent losses but also send a message that Kingston can compete with the league's elite. Expect a motivated home side looking to tighten up defensively, create traffic in front of the net, and capitalize on their chances against an Ottawa team brimming with confidence.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM, with a lively crowd expected as Kingston looks to get back on track and slow down the red-hot 67's.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Alex McLean (#19)

Alex McLean has been as advertised since joining the Frontenacs from the Guelph Storm. McLean has three points in three games since joining the black and gold, and has seemingly found good chemistry alongside Jacob Battaglia on the top line. The former first round pick is well on his way to doubling his point total from his rookie campaign last season.

Ottawa - Nic Whitehead (#10)

Although the 67's have truly been a team leading by committee, Nic Whitehead is leading the way in points. Sitting at just under a point per game with 35 points in 36 contests, it just goes to show how spread out the offense is for the Eastern Conference leaders. The 67's 2nd round pick from 2023 is breaking out in a big way for them this season.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.