Knights Shut Out In First Game Of 2026
Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - It didn't take long for the game's first goal, as Flint's recent acquisition Kevin He scored his first goal for the Firebirds less than two minutes into the opening frame. Flint managed to extend the lead prior to the end of the first, thanks to a powerplay marker from Jimmy Lombardi.
The Firebirds kept the pressure on in the second, as Flint's second powerplay goal from Darian Anderson gave the Firebirds a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes of play.
The final frame continued in Flint's favour, with tallies from Brady Smith and Nathan Aspinall putting the Firebirds up by 5.
The Firebirds would hold the fort on the defensive side until the final buzzer, securing the shutout and 5-0 win for goaltender Mason Vaccari.
The Knights head on the road for the team's first road game in 2026, where they'll face off against the Oshawa Generals Sunday, January 4th at 2:05 pm.
