Ryan Hutchison Officiates Final OHL Game in Windsor

Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Veteran Ontario Hockey League official Ryan Hutchison officiated the final game of his OHL career on Wednesday afternoon, closing the book on more than two decades of service to the league.

Hutchison worked the New Year's Eve matchup between the Windsor Spitfires and the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre, bringing his OHL officiating career to a close in the city where it began.

Hutchison first joined the OHL in 2003 as a linesman, working 30 games over his first two seasons. He returned to the league in 2009 as a referee and went on to officiate 573 regular season games and 64 playoff games, for a total of 667 OHL games.

The OHL honoured Hutchison prior to puck drop on Wednesday. He was joined by fellow local referee Joe Monette, with Brandon Flood and Phil Nadeau serving as linesmen. Essex native Luke Pye was originally scheduled to work the game before being selected to officiate at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

"He can certainly be proud of the career he's had and what he's given to our league," said OHL director of officiating Conrad Hache. "He's been dedicated to the league, and it's nice he was able to go out on his own terms."

Hutchison began officiating more than three decades ago and worked in the United Hockey League in 2002 before attending the NHL prospects camp as a linesman. He was subsequently hired by the OHL and officiated his first league game at the old Windsor Arena.

Over his career, Hutchison officiated across the league during the regular season and playoffs, including several high-profile postseason series. His final season included assignments in a number of long-standing OHL markets before closing out his career in Windsor on New Year's Eve, a date he had worked annually since 2009.

Hutchison's wife Gwen and daughter Braelyn were in attendance for his final game, along with family members and friends.

After more than 20 years in the league, Hutchison officially stepped away following Wednesday's game, ending a long and consistent officiating career in the Ontario Hockey League.







