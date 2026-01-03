Firebirds Blank Knights, 5-0
Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
LONDON, Ont. - Mason Vaccari made 26 saves on 26 shots, Jimmy Lombardi, Kevin He and Darian Anderson all had a goal and an assist and the Flint Firebirds shut out the London Knights, 5-0, on Friday night at Canada Life Place. Vaccari earned his third shutout of the season and has now set franchise records both for the most shutouts in a single season and in a career with the Firebirds.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
The Firebirds opened the scoring early in the first period. After taking a check in the attacking zone, He popped back up and received a pass from Alex Kostov as he drove the net. He snapped a shot high past the glove of Sebastian Gatto and the Birds took a 1-0 lead.
Flint extended that lead late in the first period with a power play goal. Kostov fed Urban Podrekar at the point for a wrist shot that he flicked through traffic. It was deflected in front by Lombardi and the puck went skittering past Gatto to make the score 2-0.
The Birds tacked one more on in the second again on a power play. Dryden Allen took a shot from the blue line with Anderson camped in front of the net. Anderson stuck his stick out at tipped the puck through Gatto, pushing the Flint lead to 3-0.
Flint added two more in the third, as He found Brady Smith for a slam dunk on the back door. Nathan Aspinall later carried the puck down the left wing, put a move on and slid it five hole through Gatto to push the lead to 5-0.
The Firebirds improved to 26-8-2-2 while London fell to 21-14-3-0 in its loss.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Mason Vaccari now has three shutouts this season, more than any Firebirds goaltender has recorded in a single season or for their Firebirds career. Vaccari broke a tie with Nathan Day and Luke Cavallan, both of whom had two shutouts in a single season and for their Flint careers...Kevin He scored his first goal as a Firebird in his second game since being traded to Flint...Alex Kostov recorded three assists and now has four three-point games this season.
UP NEXT:
The Firebirds will head home for their next four games, beginning on Saturday night against the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.
