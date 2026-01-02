Bulldogs Sign Ferris State Commit Cameron Merrick

Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of Ferris State commit, defenseman Cameron Merrick from the Minnetonka High Skippers to a Standard Players Agreement commencing in the 2026-27 OHL season.

Merrick, originally from Boston, MA, has already been well travelled in his hockey journey, playing for the Little Caesars & Honeybaked programs as well as Saline High School in Michigan before moving to play in the elite Minnesota High School loop. The 6'2", 180lbs left shot rearguard has played the last two seasons for the Minnetonka High School Skippers as well as skating in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League with The Base. Merrick's blend of elite skating from the blueline mixed with a heavy phy sical edge earned him a scholarship to Ferris State University as well as a spot on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

"Cam Merrick is a big, strong, physical defenceman who plays heavy minutes in a shutdown role with Minnetonka." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Cam will be joining the Brantford Bulldogs for the 2026 - 27 season before continuing his career at Ferris State University. We're incredibly excited to welcome Cam and his family to Brantford and look forward to having him in the Bulldogs lineup."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.