Rangers Open 2026 with Home Clash against the Colts

Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The calendar has flipped to 2026 and the Kitchener Rangers will now dawn their signature Blueshirts on home ice starting tonight against the Barrie Colts. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Colts and Rangers sit second in their respective conferences with both team also tops in their divisions.

The two teams have already faced off this season on October 25th, when Barrie hosted the Rangers and handed them a 4-3 overtime loss. Despite a strong team effort from Luca Romano, Christian Humphreys, and Jack Pridham, Cole Beaudoin sealed the win for the Colts in that matchup.

Last season, the teams met twice, with the Kitchener Rangers winning both contests. Over the past five years, Kitchener has dominated the series winning six meetings and maintaining an impressive 6-0-1-0 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (23-11-3-0)

The Blueshirts recently wrapped up the 2025 calendar year with a 4-2 win in North Bay. Avery Anstis (6G, 6A) earned third star honours after opening the scoring for Kitchener in the first 15 minutes of play. Dylan Edwards struck an empty-netter, extending his point streak to at least a point in each of his last three games. Despite Chrsitian Humphreys recording just a helper in the game, he raised his season total to 45 points, including 33 assists, and now ranks sixth amongst league skaters.

Jason Schaubel earned first star honours and the Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night, finishing with a .933 save percentage.

Drafted Rangers:

Among ten players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). Four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

SCOUTING THE COLTS (21-10-1-4)

The Barrie Colts have banked 47 points in 36 games and enter play riding a two-game winning streak. Barrie last played on December 31st, skating to a 4-1 victory over the Sudbury Wolves.

Drafted Colts:

The Barrie Colts have six players drafted to the NHL on their active roster. Kashawn Aitcheson (New York Islanders) and Evan Passmore (New York Rangers) were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, Gabriel Eliasson (Ottawa Senators), Cole Beaudoin (Utah Mammoth), and Emil Hemming (Dallas Stars) were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Brad Gardiner (Dallas Stars) was the lone Colt selected in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Barrie Colts will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers are off for a week before hosting the Oshawa Generals on Friday, January 9th. There will be a special pregame ceremony as we celebrate Brian Bellows as the second inductee to the Level of Legacy. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!







