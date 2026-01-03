IceDogs Shine Headed into 2026

Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







OHL Player of the Month

Riley Patterson - 11 GP, 9G, 10A, 19 PTS, +7

Leading the OHL with 19 points (9-10-19) over 11 games during the month of December, Vancouver Canucks prospect Riley Patterson of the Niagara IceDogs is the OHL Player of the Month. Patterson's month featured seven different multi-point efforts, including a pair of overtime game-winners. He started things off with three points (1-2-3) on Dec. 5th at Brampton, scored 1:31 into overtime on Dec. 7th vs. North Bay, and registered his first of two two-goal efforts on Dec. 18th at Peterborough. His second included another overtime game-winner on Dec. 20th at home to the Sarnia Sting. Patterson put together another three-point outing (1-2-3) on Dec. 29th at Brampton as the IceDogs won by a score of 4-3.

A 19-year-old from Burlington, ON, Patterson sits fifth in OHL scoring with 45 points (21-24-45) over 33 games in this, his fourth OHL season. Acquired from the Barrie Colts last summer, Patterson has produced 166 points (75-91-166) over 165 career regular-season games after entering the league as Flint's third round (57th overall) pick in 2022. He was selected by Vancouver in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, and signed a three-year entry-level NHL contract with Vancouver on Sept. 21, 2025. Patterson is a former OHL Cup champion, winning as a member of the GTHL's Mississauga Senators in 2022. Patterson also holds the distinction of being a former OJHL and CJHL Rookie of the Year, producing 73 points (30-43-73) over 52 games during the 2022-23 season with the North York Rangers.

OHL Academic Players of the Month Central Division

Ryerson Edgar

Niagara IceDogs rookie forward Ryerson Edgar is the Central Division Academic Player of the Month for December, achieving a 90% average in Grade 11 University-level studies at Governor Simcoe Secondary School. Edgar is currently studying Physics, English, Geography and is also doing a Co-op.

"Ryerson is an exceptional young man who has transitioned smoothly into the OHL and has quickly figured out how to balance the rigours of academia and major junior hockey," said IceDogs Academic Advisor Tim Tope. "He demonstrates maturity beyond his years and has earned the respect of his teachers at Governor Simcoe."

Niagara's first round (10th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the York-Simcoe Express AAA program, Edgar has produced 20 points (7-13-20) through his first 30 OHL contests. The Holland Landing, ON native won a gold medal with Canada Red at the World U17 Challenge, recording three points (1-2-3) in five games. Edgar burst onto the OHL scene, registering a hat-trick along with an assist in just his second game on Sept. 21st vs. Sudbury.

December Player Spotlight

Ryan Roobroeck - 11GP, 8G, 10A, 18PTS, +10

Ryan Roobroeck is second in the OHL with 18 points (8-10-18) in 11 games played in December. He currently leads the OHL with the longest active points streak, at nine straight games with at least one point. He also has the OHL's longest active goal streak at five consecutive games. Roobroeck had five multi-point games during December, including a four-point night (2-2-4) on Dec. 11 against his hometown team, the London Knights. Roobroeck ended the month on New Year's Eve with the overtime winner against the Oshawa Generals.

Roobroeck was born and raised in London, Ontario, and prior to joining the Niagara IceDogs, played for the London Jr. Knights AAA team. This is Roobroeck's third season with the IceDogs, and he has amassed 181 points in 162 career games with the club. Roobroeck was drafted second overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection by the IceDogs and is projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (according to Steven Ellis at Elite Prospects). Through 35 games this season, Roobroeck has 43 points (21-22-43) and looks to improve his draft stock further as the season progresses.

The IceDogs are excited for Roobroeck, Patterson and Edgar all to continue their successful seasons into the New Year.







