Game Day, Game 38, Firebirds at Knights - 7 p.m.

Canada Life Place

London, Ontario, 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Chris Thibodeau scored twice, Mason Vaccari made 21 saves and the Firebirds beat the Soo Greyhounds on New Year's Eve at GFL Memorial Gardens, 3-1. Brady Smith also scored against his former team during Flint's win.

ON TO 2026: The Firebirds closed the book on 2025 with a win in the Soo on Wednesday and enter 2026 in first place in the Western Conference at 25-8-2-2 and with 54 points. Combined across two seasons, Flint finished the calendar year with a record of 38-25-3-4, which was the fifth-best record in the OHL over the past 12 months.

HE MADE HIS DEBUT: Newly acquired forward Kevin He made his Firebirds debut on Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and had an assist in Flint's 3-1 win. He skated on a line with Alex Kostov and Chris Thibodeau in his first game with the team. The Firebirds traded Chase Hull and seven draft picks in exchange for He, the rights to Darcy Dewachter and two draft picks. He has 14 goals and 18 assists this season and 193 career OHL points.

ROAD WARRIORS: Flint has been stellar away from home since the start of November. The Firebirds are 9-2-0-2 on the road in the past two months, and are currently on a five-game road point streak. Flint's special teams have been better in road games than at home this season. Away from home, the power play is successful 22.7% of the time and the penalty kill is converting at 85.7%. The Firebirds have 12 road wins overall on the season, the second-most in the OHL

AT WORLD JUNIORS: The Firebirds are without defenseman Darels Uljanskis, who is representing Latvia at the World Junior Championships. London is missing its head coach Dale Hunter, who is coaching Team Canada, and Sam O'Reilly, who is playing for Canada.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds fell to London in overtime, 5-4, during their first visit to Canada Life Place this season on October 3. Flint is 1-0-1-0 against the Knights this season...London got a boost this week when forward Jesse Nurmi was reassigned by the New York Islanders. Nurmi, an overager, had one goal and one assist in 12 games for the Worcester Railers, New York's ECHL affiliate.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will play their next four games on home ice, beginning on Saturday against the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.







