Frontenacs Flatten 67's, Break Nine-Gaming Winning Streak
Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston- It was the third of three games in a row for the Kingston Frontenacs when they hosted the Ottawa 67's Friday night at Slush Puppie Place.
Moving from the high energy of their busy week, Gavin Betts made his third consecutive start in as many nights, and he was fantastic again Friday. The first period saw limited action for Betts, as he was tested with just four saves. Meanwhile, Andre Mondoux scored the only goal of the period, his wrist shot from the point marking his third goal of the year.
The Frontenacs offence would continue to impress in the second period. First, it was Camden McCuaig, quickly followed by Aleks Kulemin, to find the back of the net. Betts would make 10 saves in the period, continuing to slam the door on the 67's.
The tides would turn in the third period. Ottawa would come back from the 3-0 deficit, Brock Chitaroni would score twice, and Filip Ekberg would score once. The Frontenacs would surge at the end of the period, but were unable to capitalize. Overtime was needed at Slush Puppie Place.
The chances in overtime would go back and forth, but neither team would score. A shootout was required to decide a winner on Friday night. In the skills competition, Aleks Kulemin and Adam Kelly would both score on their first attempts. Gavin Betts would play the role of hero, slamming the door in the shootout and snapping the 67's nine-game winning streak. 4-3, the final score on Friday night.
The Frontenacs now hit the road and head south of the border next week. Stopping in Saginaw on Thursday, Flint on Saturday, and then returning to Canada to play Sarnia on Sunday.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026
- Frontenacs Flatten 67's, Break Nine-Gaming Winning Streak - Kingston Frontenacs
- Happy New Year Indeed as Bears Beat Bees, 5-3, Friday Night - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Tie Game Late, But Fall to Colts in a Shootout - Kitchener Rangers
- Knights Shut Out In First Game Of 2026 - London Knights
- Firebirds Blank Knights, 5-0 - Flint Firebirds
- Dennis Fires Hat-Trick in Bulldogs' 6-4 Defeat in Guelph - Brantford Bulldogs
- IceDogs Shine Headed into 2026 - Niagara IceDogs
- Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates - Sarnia Sting
- Ottawa Senators Reassign Matthew Andonovski to the Kitchener Rangers - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Open 2026 with Home Clash against the Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs up against a Nine Game Win Streak and the 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Sign Ferris State Commit Cameron Merrick - Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for December - OHL
- Game Day, Game 38, Firebirds at Knights - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Ryan Hutchison Officiates Final OHL Game in Windsor - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Flatten 67's, Break Nine-Gaming Winning Streak
- Frontenacs up against a Nine Game Win Streak and the 67's
- Kingston Can't Solve Rye, Lose in Peterborough Thursday
- Frontenacs Looking for a Bit of Revenge in Peterborough Today
- Battaglia Scores a Pair, Leads as the Frontenacs Close out the Year on Home Ice