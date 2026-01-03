Frontenacs Flatten 67's, Break Nine-Gaming Winning Streak

Kingston- It was the third of three games in a row for the Kingston Frontenacs when they hosted the Ottawa 67's Friday night at Slush Puppie Place.

Moving from the high energy of their busy week, Gavin Betts made his third consecutive start in as many nights, and he was fantastic again Friday. The first period saw limited action for Betts, as he was tested with just four saves. Meanwhile, Andre Mondoux scored the only goal of the period, his wrist shot from the point marking his third goal of the year.

The Frontenacs offence would continue to impress in the second period. First, it was Camden McCuaig, quickly followed by Aleks Kulemin, to find the back of the net. Betts would make 10 saves in the period, continuing to slam the door on the 67's.

The tides would turn in the third period. Ottawa would come back from the 3-0 deficit, Brock Chitaroni would score twice, and Filip Ekberg would score once. The Frontenacs would surge at the end of the period, but were unable to capitalize. Overtime was needed at Slush Puppie Place.

The chances in overtime would go back and forth, but neither team would score. A shootout was required to decide a winner on Friday night. In the skills competition, Aleks Kulemin and Adam Kelly would both score on their first attempts. Gavin Betts would play the role of hero, slamming the door in the shootout and snapping the 67's nine-game winning streak. 4-3, the final score on Friday night.

The Frontenacs now hit the road and head south of the border next week. Stopping in Saginaw on Thursday, Flint on Saturday, and then returning to Canada to play Sarnia on Sunday.







