Vann Williamson Named 48th Captain in Franchise History

Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs Head Coach Troy Mann met with the team ahead of practice on Tuesday afternoon to announce a new captain for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and beyond.

Playing in his third full OHL season, defenseman Vann Williamson has been named as the 48th captain in the history of the Frontenacs. The Ajax, ON native has spent his entire career with the Frontenacs appearing in 160. games. The former 4th round choice of the Frontenacs in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection is named captain after the departure of Jacob Battaglia ahead of the OHL's trade deadline. Williamson immediately felt honoured to be chosen to wear the 'C'.

"It's pretty surreal. You grow up dreaming of playing in the OHL and to become a captain is obviously a huge honour." said Williamson.

Williamson thanks those who showed him the way, leading him to where he is now.

"It's a big thanks to my parents and the way they raised me and taught me how to be a good man and a good leader. " said Williamson. "I also want to thank the leaders that came before me that I played with; (Quinton) Burns, (Braden) Haché for showing me the way."

When asked how he thinks he will represent this city as a captain, Williamson responded:

"I think every night I try to give it my all. Whether it's blocking a shot or making a play at the right time, you're going to see a lot of heart from me. I'm big on positive reinforcement and being everyone's biggest fan. I like to lead by using my voice and I hope I can represent this city well."

Continuing to wear 'A's as assistant captains for the remainder of the season will be Will Bishop and Maleek McGowan. The group will lead the Frontenacs into a southern road trip as the team begins a three-swing in Saginaw on Thursday night south of the border. Game time is set for 7:05 PM. The Frontenacs will be back on home ice on Friday, January 16th to host Bell Let's Talk Night and the Brampton Steelheads. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com.







