Steelheads Complete Two Trades with the Colts

Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today that the team has completed two trades with the Barrie Colts. In the first deal, the Steelheads sent defenceman Parker Von Richter in exchange for a 2nd round pick in 2027 (BAR), a 3rd round pick in 2027 (WSR) and a 3rd round pick in 2029 (BAR). In the second trade, the Steelheads exchanged forward Mason Zebeski for Sam Black, a 2nd round pick in 2029 (BAR), a 4th round pick in 2027 (BFD), a 5th round pick in 2029 (BAR) and a 6th round pick in 2026 (BAR).

Von Richter was selected by the Steelheads in the third round (51st overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Over four seasons with the Steelheads, the Mississauga, Ontario native appeared in 231 regular season games, recording 95 points (17 goals, 78 assists) and appeared in 17 playoff games. Von Richter was also named to the leadership group wearing an "A" this season.

Zebeski was selected by the Steelheads in the eleventh round (208th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Over four seasons with the Steelheads, the Oakville, Ontario native appeared in 217 regular season games, recording 106 points (56 goals, 50 assists) as well as 17 playoff games where he accumulated 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists). Zebeski was named captain of the Steelheads in September.

Newly acquired Sam Black was selected in the fourth round (73rd overall) in the 2023 OHL Priority Draft. Hailing from Fergus, Ontario, the 6-1 winger has played two seasons for the Colts appearing in 24 games.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented on the moves. "Mason and Parker will be Steelheads forever. We are very thankful for what they have both brought to the team over the last four plus years. Their families have been wonderful. We really can't say enough about the two of them. We want to wish the very best with their journeys, but we also know they will always have a Steelheads home to come back to."







