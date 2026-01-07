Erie Otters Trade Captain Gabriel Frasca to Brantford for Picks
Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
Erie, Pennsylvania -- Trade season is well underway in the OHL and the Erie Otters have made another moves with eyes on a bright future.
General Manager Dave Brown announced Tuesday that Captain Gabriel Frasca has been traded to the Brantford Bulldogs alongside Erie's 12th round pick in 2029 in exchange for 2028 2nd round pick, 2029 2nd round pick (OTT), 2027 4th round pick (FLNT), and a 2029 6th round pick.
Frasca was acquired by the Otters in August of 2024 from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for six draft picks.
On November 5, 2025, the former first-round selection in the OHL priority selection and native of Caledon, ON was named the 26th captain in Erie Otters history.
In 102 games with the Otters, including all but one this season, Frasca collected 77 points (33G+44A) and provided a quiet style of leadership, commanding respect from his teammates. The forward skated in his 200th OHL game on December 19, 2025.
During his time in the Flagship City, number 86 was a key member of Erie's return to the second round of the OHL playoffs last season. He was also present in the Erie community, leading the team on and off the ice.
General Manager Dave Brown spoke on Frasca's legacy and what he meant to the organization.
"Gabriel has been an exceptional captain for the Erie Otters, and we are incredibly grateful for the leadership, professionalism, and pride he brought to our organization every day," Brown said. "We wish Gabe nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career in Brantford and next season at Quinnipiac. We thank him for everything he gave to the Otters."
In return for Frasca the Otters receive four draft picks, all of which add to a loaded draft cabinet, helping the team for years to come.
The Erie Otters thank Gabriel Frasca for his contributions to the Otters organization and leadership over the last two seasons and wish him nothing but the best in Brantford.
