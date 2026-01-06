Ottawa 67's Acquire Overage Forward Nic Sima from Saginaw

Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's announced today that they have acquired overage forward Nic Sima from the Saginaw Spirits in exchange for a trio of draft picks.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

RW Nic Sima

To Saginaw:

3rd round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection

4th round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection

2nd round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection

Sima, 20, was selected 27th overall in the second round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He began his OHL career with the North Bay Battalion and was traded to the Saginaw Spirit in November 2022. Over 278 regular-season games and 37 playoff appearances with both teams, Sima recorded 50 goals and 61 assists for 111 points. He served as an alternate captain for the Spirit in the 2024-25 season and set his career high offensively, posting 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 62 games.

Sima was instrumental in Saginaw's 2024 Memorial Cup championship run, scoring a crucial game-tying goal in the third period against Drummondville during Round-Robin play. In May 2025, he received the Ted Baker OHL Teammate of the Year Award, which recognizes selfless play, leadership, and dedication on and off the ice.

"Nic is an energetic player, with a physical presence and competitive spirit. He is hard to play against and has the ability to create his own offence," said Ottawa 67's General Manager, Jan Egert. "Nic has experienced the feeling of winning a Memorial Cup and the intensity of competing in the OHL Playoffs. We look forward to his leadership contributions with our group."

This season, Sima has appeared in 36 games, registering 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. He was invited to the Columbus Blue Jackets Development Camp in July 2025 and is committed to the University of Michigan for the 2026-27 season.

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 205 LBS | DOB: 2005-03-31

HOMETOWN: Mississauga, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Saginaw Spirit | SHOOTS: R







